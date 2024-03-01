Citi Announces Head Of Banking And Executive Vice Chair Of Citi

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Citi is pleased to announce that Viswas (“Vis”) Raghavan will join Citi as
Head of Banking and Executive Vice Chair of Citi, reporting to CEO Jane
Fraser.
As Head of Banking, Vis will lead one of Citi's five core businesses, with
responsibility for Investment, Corporate and Commercial Banking. In his
role as Executive Vice Chair, Vis will help shape and drive Citi's firm-wide
strategy and assist with key strategic initiatives. He will join Citi's Executive
Management Team and serve on the Board of Citi Foundation.
“Vis is a proven leader and his appointment is another example of our
ability to attract the best talent to our firm. I couldn't be more excited to
welcome Vis to our firm. He is a strategic leader who brings a strong track
record of delivering results across a global banking business,” said Fraser.
Vis joins from J.P. Morgan, where he most recently was Head of Global
Investment Banking, after previously having served as Co-Head of Global
Investment and Corporate Banking since 2020.
Prior to that, he was appointed Head of EMEA Investment and Corporate
Banking and Treasury Services in 2012. In addition to his global Banking
responsibilities, he was also CEO of J.P. Morgan in EMEA since 2017,
working with the bank0 senior country officers and business heads to
deliver for clients across all lines of business in the region. He first joined
J.P. Morgan in 2000 and held senior roles in Debt and Equity Capital
Markets globally.
Vis grew up in India and earned a BSc degree in Physics from The
University of Bombay and holds a BSc honours degree in Electronic
Engineering and Computer Science from Aston University (Birmingham,
UK), from where he also received an honorary doctorate. He is a Chartered
Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and
Wales.
The experience Vis brings in banking and as EMEA CEO makes him the
perfect partner to lead Citi's Cluster and Banking Heads across Citi's global
network alongside Ernesto Torres Cantú, Head of International. Citi expects
Vis to join this summer.
