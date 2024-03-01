Global Industrial Packaging Market Size 2024: Share, Future Trends, Analysis, Report 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

What is the outlook for industrial packaging industry?

The global industrial packaging market size reached US$ 62.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 83.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2024-2032.

IMARC Group's report titled“ Industrial Packaging Market Report by Product (Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), Sacks, Drums, Pails, and Others), Material (Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Wood, Fiber), Application (Chemical and Pharmaceutical, Building and Construction, Food and Beverage, Oil and Lubricant, Agriculture and Horticulture, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

Industry Overview of Industrial Packaging

Industrial packaging refers to materials, containers, and methods used to protect, store, transport, and display products and goods in an industrial or manufacturing setting. It includes bulk containers, drums, sacks, and pallets, each serving a distinct purpose. It ensures secure and efficient transportation of products across different stages of the supply chain. It incorporates advanced materials and smart technology to offer moisture resistance, temperature control, and tracking capabilities. It is essential in maintaining operational excellence, impacting cost efficiency and quality control in industrial settings.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Industrial Packaging Industry:



Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Global-Pak Inc.

Greif Inc.

International Paper Company

Mondi plc

Nefab AB

Orora Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Sonoco Products Company Westrock Company

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the

Industrial Packaging

Industry

? :

The increasing number of e-commerce businesses selling products and services online represents one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth. Additionally, advancements in automation and Industry 4.0 technologies are encouraging companies to adopt more sophisticated packaging solutions that integrate seamlessly with their manufacturing and distribution systems.



Moreover, the escalating demand for high-quality packaging that contains and protects complex parts and substances in the automotive and chemical sectors is strengthening the market growth. In addition, the growing awareness among manufacturers about the role of packaging in reducing product damage, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing customer satisfaction is positively influencing the market.



Furthermore, the increasing implementation of stringent regulations focusing on sustainability and encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly packaging is contributing to the market growth.



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)

Sacks

Drums

Pails Others

Breakup by Material:



Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Wood Fiber

Breakup by Application:



Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Building and Construction

Food and Beverage

Oil and Lubricant

Agriculture and Horticulture Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

