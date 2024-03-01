Local Business Owner Joshua Schuster Welcomed By NSBA Leadership Council In Florida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, Florida, February 19, 2024 -- Joshua Schuster, CEO of SOLARBACK, LLC. headquartered in Florida, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation\'s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Schuster, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.



\"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,\" stated Schuster. \"Joining NSBA\'s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.\"



Schuster leads SOLARBACK\'s overall direction, guiding ESG investors and focusing on new markets and project development. Previously, Schuster incorporated climate conscious design into more than $2.3 billion in real estate projects across several states over 20 years, representing 3.2 million sq. ft.



Joshua continues to incorporate his previous experiences and knowledge into SOLARBACK for a brighter, cleaner future. His company is teaming up with other influential individuals, such as former Florida Senator Ron Silver, John Lloyd, and James Salter along the way.



Schuster joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.



\"I am proud to have Joshua Schuster as part of our Leadership Council,\" stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. \"He came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.\"

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...

Mobile:- 561-908-1683