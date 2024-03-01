Azerbaijan, UAE Discuss Securities Market Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) discussed the development of the securities market, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.
A meeting with representatives of the Emirates Securities and
Commodities Organization was held as part of the visit of the
Central Bank delegation to the UAE.
The development of the UAE's securities market, the current
investment opportunities and the prospects of cooperation between
the supervisory bodies of both countries discussed in the
meeting.
MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107920793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.