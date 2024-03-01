Azerbaijan, UAE Discuss Securities Market Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed the development of the securities market, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

A meeting with representatives of the Emirates Securities and Commodities Organization was held as part of the visit of the Central Bank delegation to the UAE.

The development of the UAE's securities market, the current investment opportunities and the prospects of cooperation between the supervisory bodies of both countries discussed in the meeting.