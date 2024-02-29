World Civil Defence Day 2024: Date, History, Theme And Significance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "World Civil Defense Day 2024 is set to be celebrated on March 1 with an aim to increase awareness about the importance of civil protection and emergency preparedness at both national and international levels. The day outlines the crucial role played by civil defense in promoting resilience, reducing the impact of disasters, and ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals during crises Civil Defence Day provides an opportunity to highlight the efforts of civil defense organizations in safeguarding people and communities from various disasters and emergencies. This serves as a reminder for individuals, communities, and governments to actively participate in disaster preparedness and response activities Civil Defence Day 2024: HistoryWorld Civil Defense Day has its origins in the efforts to promote civil defense and emergency preparedness at the global level. The day was first officially designated by the United Nations (UN) on December 6, 1990. The UN General Assembly passed a resolution inviting member states to observe March 1st as World Civil Defense Day its inception, World Civil Defense Day has been an occasion for countries worldwide to share information, exchange best practices, and conduct awareness campaigns. It plays a crucial role in fostering international cooperation in disaster risk reduction and emergency management Civil Defence Day 2024: ThemeThe theme of World Civil Defense Day 2024 is“Honor Heroes and Promote Safety Skills.” The theme emphasizes on the crucial aspects of building a resilient and secure community Civil Defence Day 2024: CelebrationsThe celebrations may vary in different nations and countries may organize various events, campaigns, and activities on World Civil Defense Day to educate the public, share information about emergency procedures, and acknowledge the contributions of civil defense personnel. The themes and focus areas for the day may vary, but the overarching goal is to promote a culture of preparedness and resilience in the face of natural or man-made disasters.



