Argentine President Plans To Hold Latin American Summit In Support Of Ukraine This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Argentine President Javier Milei said he plans to hold a summit of Latin American countries that support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in an interview with the Financial Times .

According to Milei, he plans to hold a "Latin American support summit" for Ukraine later this year. His position differs from the more neutral position of other regional leaders, such as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico.

It is noted that Milei prefers alliances with "countries that defend freedom," including the United States, Israel, and Ukraine , to which he presented two military helicopters.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Office of the President of Argentina, Carina Milei, to discuss the possibility of organizing a Ukraine-Latin America summit and the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Photo: RAR/ERA