Ukraine Remains Active Participant In Transnistria Settlement - MFA

That's according to a commentary on the situation in the Transnistrian region of Moldova, published on the website of MFA Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Ukraine stands for a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova.

"We consider the 5+2 negotiation format to be non-functional due to the presence of the aggressor state Russia, which cannot act as a peacekeeper in any peaceful settlement," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that Ukraine is and will remain an active participant in the settlement process in the region and identifies the reintegration of Republic of Moldova as its main goal.

In addition, Ukraine continues to advocate for the speedy withdrawal of Russian troops from the Transnistrian region of Moldova, the disposal of ammunition at the Kovbasna depots, and the reformatting of the mission on the Dniester from a military to a civilian one.

"For ten years, Ukraine has been resisting Russian aggression and for more than two years has been resisting Russia's full-scale invasion. Our country knows the horrors of war and the price of peace better than anyone else. We are making and will continue to make every effort to preserve stability and strengthen security in Europe, as well as to prevent any attempts by Russia to destabilize Moldova or other countries in our region," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, local deputies from unrecognized Transnistria appealed to Russia's Federation Council and State Duma to implement measures to“protect” the self-proclaimed republic amid“increased pressure” on the part of Moldova.

Chisinau decried these calls as a propaganda effort.