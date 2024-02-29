Ukraine Military Refutes Reports Of Berdychi Capture By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The reports about the alleged capture of the village of Berdychi, Donetsk region, by Russian invaders, are false. At the same time, fierce battles are raging in the area where the enemy has changed its tactics and is now employing chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders.

That's according to Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesman for the Tavria grouping of troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"I'd like to emphasize that the information about the occupation (of Berdychi - ed.) by Muscovites is false. It is being circulated across Russian and foreign media platforms posing as Ukraine-based. I urge you to trust official information sources only," Lykhoviy emphasized.

He noted that fierce battles are taking place in Donetsk region and the enemy is changing its tactics.

"Previously we reported that the Russians attack in small assault groups, within a detachment, but after Avdiivka, where they suffered significant losses, the enemy regrouped, pulled up reinforcements as units arrived somewhere from the Russian hinterland, the regular army. There, in the Avdiivka direction, five motorized rifle brigades are operating simultaneously so the Russians are ramping up their offensive force. For example, this morning there was an assault on the village of Berdychi involving two tanks, three IFVs carrying a landing unit, that's besides up to 100 invaders advancing on foot," the spokesman said, adding that the Defense Forces are repelling enemy attacks as they continue.

Lykhoviy added that, unfortunately, the enemy currently has an advantage in terms of artillery, FPV drones, and manpower. Also, Russian invaders are now using chemical substances on the battlefield.

"The enemy quite actively violates the convention on the prohibition of the use of chemical weapons by applying, besides artillery shelling and FPV strikes, poisonous substances, grenades filled with chloropicrin that has a suffocating and tear-inducing effect. Those are dropped from drones," the spokesman said.

As Ukrinform, Russia's overall manpower losses since the invasion have amounted to 413,760, including 1,150 in the last day.