J&K Police Felicitate Man For Providing Info On Pakistani Drone

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 29 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday rewarded Rs 3 lakh to a man who provided information about a Pakistani drone following which it was recovered by the security forces.

The incident was reported on January 18 in Ramgarh sector in Samba, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Vinay Kumar presented a cheque of Rs 3 lakh as a reward on behalf of ADGP Jammu Zone to the informer in a felicitation ceremony organised jointly by the Samba Police and the BSF.

Pertinently, on January 18, the informer, a local resident of village Nandpur, noticed a suspicious object lying in his field near Border out Post (BoP), Chamliyal.

On seeing a suspicious object (drone), the informer immediately rushed to the nearest BSF unit, and informed about a drone lying in his field.

Acting swiftly on the information, the security forces recovered the Pakistani surveillance drone fitted with a camera from the field of the informer.