Paps Quiz Sunil Grover About 2Nd Season Of His Fight With Kapil Sharma

Mumbai, Feb 29 (IANS) Comic artistes Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover engaged in a fun banter at a media event on Thursday at the Mehboob Studio in Mumbai.

The duo attended the 'Next on Netflix' event where the title of their upcoming daily comedy special was announced.

The two artistes are coming back together after a long time in their new streaming show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

As Kapil took over the reins as an emcee from his fellow comedian Zakir Khan, he invited the cast members on the stage, including Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Krushna Abhishek. As Sunil walked in, Kapil jokingly asked,“Kahan the aap?” (Where were you?)

Picking on the same, Sunil replied,“Backstage."

Sunil also said in jest, "Mujhe bahar paparazzi ne pooccha apka aur Kapil ki ladayi ka Season 2 kab aa raha hai?" (A paparazzi outside the venue asked me when is the second season of my showdown with Kapil Sharma is coming up)

In 2017, Kapil got engaged in an ugly fight with Sunil and Chandan Prabhakar while they were on a flight back from Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the new promo of the series shows Kapil and his team brainstorming over how to announce their new show and arriving at its title.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is set to drop on Netflix soon.