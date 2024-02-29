Al Pascual To Launch Discovery Map Of Crystal River, FL

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Crystal River, FL and Waitsfield, VT, February 29, 2024 -- Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Al Pascual as the owner of a new map, Discovery Map of Crystal River, FL. The first edition of the map will be published in August of 2024.



"As somebody who's done my share of traveling, I've been a fan of Discovery Map for years. Typically, I keep them. I found one in my drawer the other day that I've had for 20 years," said Pascual. "Launching this new map gives me a chance to return to my native state of Florida and assimilate into the community with a product I love.ï¿1⁄2



Pascual grew up in Florida and moved north to Connecticut where he began a retail career, working for organizations such as FedEx, Stop & Shop, Ryder and GoPuff. With his kids grown, he wanted to return home to Florida. Discovery Map provided the opportunity to return home and do so with a product sorely needed in an area that depends heavily on the tourist industry.



Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that are a favorite of travelers seeking local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and great destinations. Discovery Maps can be found on display at visitor centers, local stores, restaurants, hotels and attractions.



ï¿1⁄2Citrus County and specifically Crystal River is known as the 'Home of the Manatee', yet thereï¿1⁄2s much more to the area than outdoor recreation. You catch a flavor of old Florida,ï¿1⁄2 said Pascual. ï¿1⁄2Discovery Map of Crystal River will showcase all of that as well as the communities of Homosassa, Inverness, and Floral City.ï¿1⁄2



Local businesses interested in distributing the upcoming edition of Discovery Map of Crystal River can call 352-613-3533 or e-mail ....



Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise owners sell advertising on the map and on the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, which is available at discoverymap. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.



Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college graduates, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kidsï¿1⁄2 school schedules.



Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Reviewï¿1⁄2s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, please visit



About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the countryï¿1⁄2s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations ï¿1⁄2 and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap. Discovery Map International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit

