Duqm Refinery CEO talks over initiatives to expand plans of crude grades, operations

(MENAFN) David Baird, CEO of Duqm Refinery Company (OQ8), revealed plans for potential expansion in the types of crude oil processed by the recently constructed refinery. He indicated that the refinery might commence refining additional grades of crude towards the latter part of the year, with ongoing studies currently underway to evaluate this possibility. Speaking to Reuters, Baird emphasized that considerations for refining a broader spectrum of crude oils, including those with higher sulfur levels, were factored into the refinery's design process.



Situated within the Duqm Industrial Zone in the Sultanate of Oman, the Duqm Refinery represents a significant joint venture valued at nine billion dollars, involving the Omani OQ Group and the Kuwait Petroleum International Company. The strategic location of the refinery underscores its importance in regional energy infrastructure and its potential to contribute to economic growth and development.



Operating at its full capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, the refinery currently processes crude oil at a ratio of 65 percent Kuwaiti crude and 35 percent Omani crude. Baird emphasized the full support of both shareholders in the refinery's operations and expansion plans, indicating a collaborative effort towards maximizing its efficiency and potential.



These developments highlight the refinery's strategic significance in enhancing the region's refining capabilities and its role in meeting evolving energy demands. By exploring opportunities to refine a wider range of crude grades, the Duqm Refinery aims to enhance its competitiveness and contribute to the diversification and sustainability of Oman's energy sector.

