14 Killed, 21 Injured In Bus Accident In MP's Dindori

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 29 (IANS) At least 14 people died and over 20 were injured after a bus they were traveling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred under Shahpura police station. Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reports said the incident occurred when the bus was carrying around 40 passengers, who were returning from a marriage function from the adjoining district.

The persons have been identified as Madan Singh (50), Preetam (16), Punnu (55), Sombati (40), Lal Singh (53), Mulia Devi (60), Titli Bai (50), Savitri (55), Sarju (45) , Ramibai (35), Basanti Devi (30), Rambai (45), Kripal (30) and Bhaduri Bai (35).

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences. In an official statement, CM Yadav said a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those injured in the incident. He also asked his cabinet minister Sampatia Uike to reach the spot.