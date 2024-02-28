Cannabisnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp.'S (SFWJ) Columbia-Based Subsidiary Names Agri-Tech Leader As Sales Director

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (OTC: SFWJ) (d/b/a MedCana)

today announced that Eko2o S.A.S., a majority controlled subsidiary of MedCana in Colombia and a leading provider of greenhouse infrastructure and agricultural technology, has appointed Paula Restrepo as its new sales director. With a career spanning over nine years as a technical representative for a prominent technology company in the Colombian flower industry, Restrepo brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the EKO2O team. Restrepo's extensive background in agricultural technology and deep understanding of the Colombian market make her an invaluable asset.“We are thrilled to welcome Paula Restrepo to our team as the new sales director,” said Juan Ricardo Velez, CEO of EKO2O.“Her proven track record, combined with her educational background and passion for agriculture, align perfectly with our vision. We are confident that Paula will lead our sales department to new heights, further establishing EKO2O as a leader in the agricultural industry in Colombia.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Software Effective Solutions Corp.

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for the future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

