Kyrgyzstan Intends To Lift Ban On Development Of Uranium Deposits

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is planned to lift the ban on the development of uranium and
thorium deposits in Kyrgyzstan. The bill initiated by the Cabinet
of Ministers has been submitted for public discussion, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.
The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical
Supervision notes that the current law is aimed at protecting
public health, land, water bodies, flora and fauna, as well as
radiation and environmental safety in the country. But its entry
into force has aggravated ((the negative consequences of
international and national crisis phenomena for the economy and
development of the country as a whole)).
These phenomena and their consequences, officials said, could
not have been foreseen at the time of the law's development and
adoption.
((In particular, the legislator could not foresee the negative
economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the
introduction of large-scale financial sanctions against the Russian
Federation, one of the largest trading partners of the republic,))
the background statement says.
It is noted that Kyrgyzstan's economy is in dire need of other
sources of income. Mining and exporting uranium and thorium have
the potential to become important components of Kyrgyzstan's
economy, the Cabinet believes.
Officials promise that government agencies will take measures to
minimize the damage of uranium and thorium mining to the
environment and public health. In particular, they will introduce
strict environmental norms and standards for subsoil users,
regularly monitor the impact of uranium and thorium mining
activities on the environment and public health, and train industry
workers.
Earlier, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on
the project on the development of Kyzyl-Ompol uranium deposit. He
urged not to be frightened when it comes to uranium, it is
necessary to know the types of uranium and understand at what level
it begins to be dangerous.
((Our uranium is raw material and is not dangerous in that state.
We have to worry about uranium that has been enriched for certain
purposes. That is the kind of uranium that poses a threat. At the
same time, we must be careful and refrain from claiming that our
uranium is absolutely harmless. Once it is separated during storage
and transportation, of course, we must be very careful. Specialists
must be maximally vigilant in this matter,)) the head of state
said.
