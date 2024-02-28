Louis Vuitton Announces Collaboration With The City Of Barcelona

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANSlife) Louis Vuitton will showcase its Cruise 2025 fashion show in Barcelona on May 23, one of its multiple collaborative actions with the Catalan capital. These actions notably involve the organisation of the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Barcelona, including the Louis Vuitton Cup qualifying session, to begin this Summer 2024.

Steeped in tradition and innovation – with the 'Art of Travel' at its core – the brand has staged shows across the globe at world-renowned locations and landmarks of architectural significance, paying homage to art and local culture. Previously, the Maison has held its Cruise shows at venues including John Lautner's Bob & Dolores Hope Estate in Palm Springs, Oscar Niemeyer's Contemporary Art Museum in Niterói, I.M. Pei's Miho Museum near Kyoto, the Salk Institute in California, and Isola Bella on Lake Maggiore among others. The upcoming Cruise Fashion Show will take place in a location in Barcelona to be revealed at a later date.

The Maison's latest stop in the Catalan capital brings guests and viewers to a major cultural centre and tourist destination. Nestled on the border of the Mediterranean Sea, Barcelona is undoubtedly one of the most vibrant and dynamic destinations in Europe.

“It is an immense pleasure to collaborate with the city of Barcelona sharing common values with Louis Vuitton that are deeply anchored into a remarkable heritage and the passion for creativity. The upcoming Cruise fashion show, encapsulating Women's Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière's vision for the collection, as well as the upcoming Louis Vuitton Cup and the 37th America's Cup will undoubtfully capture Louis Vuitton's long-standing relationship with Barcelona and the Catalan region in the most ultimate way,” says Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton.

Along with the show, the brand will also celebrate the LV Cup and the 37th edition of the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Barcelona with multiple events such as hospitality, an exhibition, and cultural activations with guests from around the world. Additionally, the brand will launch its much-anticipated City Guide for Barcelona alongside a cultural pop-up kiosk and event. Barcelona and Louis Vuitton are also working on educational programmes to support creativity and design in the city.

The Maison's relationship with Barcelona dates back to the beginning of the 20th century as the Maison played an active role at the 1929 Barcelona International Exhibition, bringing together industry, art, and innovation. Georges Vuitton (Louis Vuitton's son) was a member of the jury and was also awarded a grand prize for his toiletry cases. Louis Vuitton opened its first store in Spain in the city of Barcelona in 1987 and now has two stores in the Catalan capital. Its footprint extends to the Catalonia region, well-known for its great leather savoir-faire tradition, where the Maison opened its first workshops in 1990 and now operates six leather goods ateliers in Catalunya employing over 1800 people.

