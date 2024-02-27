Kingston Digital Introduces New Canvas React Plus V60 SD Card

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – February 27, 2024 – Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it is shipping the Canvas React Plus V60 SD memory card. The latest addition expands the Canvas React family of memory cards tailored for UHS-II photography enthusiasts. The new V60 SD card is crafted for both passionate photographers and cost-conscious budding creatives, offering speeds up to 280MB/s and storage capacities reaching 1TB , transforming the way photographers capture and store their digital portfolio.



Photographers know that a camera's performance hinges on its memory card. The Canvas React Plus V60 SD card elevates this performance, enabling photographers to capture fast-action shots and 4K Ultra HD videos smoothly, without lag or interruptions. Its standout feature is the exceptional write speed of up to 150MB/s, allowing for clear, precise captures in burst mode or continuous shooting, and ensuring superior performance for 4K video at higher frames per second (fps) than UHS-I. This eliminates the wait time for camera buffering, guaranteeing a seamless creative process and enhanced workflow efficiency.



In addition to its impressive speeds, the Canvas React Plus V60 SD card offers generous storage capacities up to 1TB. This means photographers can now carry their entire portfolio in one convenient and compact package, eliminating the need to switch memory cards frequently.



Professionals can now store thousands of high-resolution images and videos, providing peace of mind and convenience while on assignments or during travel.



“Kingston offers a range of storage solutions for the everyday photographer to professional videographers, said Oscar Escayola Kaloudis, Flash Business Manager, Kingston EMEA. “By introducing the Canvas React Plus V60 SD card, we’ve addressed the demands of users transitioning to UHS-II, enabling them to capture and store their work with exceptional speeds and generous storage space, all at an affordable price.”



Kingston’s Canvas React Plus V60 SD cards are available in capacities from 128GB-1TB and are backed by a lifetime warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.



For more information visit kingston.com.

Canvas React Plus V60 SD Card

Part Number Capacity

SDR2V6/128GB 128GB

SDR2V6/256GB 256GB

SDR2V6/512GB 512GB

SDR2V6/1TB 1TB



Canvas React Plus V60 SD Card Features and Specifications:



· Capacities2: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

· Standard/Class: Class 10, UHS-II, U3, V60

· Performance1: 280/100MB/s Read/Write (128GB)

280/150MB/s Read/Write (256GB-1TB)

· Dimensions: 24mm x 32mm x 2.1mm

· Operating Temperature: -25°C to 85°C

· Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

· Warranty: lifetime warranty, free technical support





