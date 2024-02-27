Priyanka Drops Unseen Then & Now Pics Of Daughter Malti: ‘Time Really Flies'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic as she dropped some adorable unseen then and now pictures of her daughter Malti Marie (MM), saying how time really flies.

Priyanka is an ardent social media user, and keeps treating fans with the updates of her professional and personal life.

Her Instagram timeline is also filled with several pictures of her little bundle of joy.

The actress, who was most recently seen in 'Love Again', shared two pictures of then and now of MM.

In the first photo, Priyanka and MM can be seen cuddling inside a blanket.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' fame diva is wearing a black hoodie, while Malti is donning a cute pink and white coloured outfit, with teddy bear printed on it.

The second picture shows a closeup face of Priyanka, and Malti's tiny hands coming out of a blanket. The newborn MM's hands are placed on her mother's chin.

The post is captioned as:“Time really flies... starting the week right #mondaymusings #nostalgia.”

Priyanka's husband and American singer and actor Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Priyanka and Nick had tied the knot in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a girl, via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka next has 'Heads of State' in her kitty.