Prime Minister Meets Executives On Sidelines Of Web Summit Qatar 2024


2/26/2024 9:34:20 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Monday held separate meetings with presidents and executives at a number of companies participating in the Web Summit Qatar 2024.

The meetings dealt with cooperation relations and a host of topics of mutual interest.

