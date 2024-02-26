Prime Minister Meets Executives On Sidelines Of Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Monday held separate meetings with presidents and executives at a number of companies participating in the Web Summit Qatar 2024.
The meetings dealt with cooperation relations and a host of topics of mutual interest.
MENAFN26022024000063011010ID1107902700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.