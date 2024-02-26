3-Day International Puppet Festival Begins In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Feb 26 (IANS) The three-day 'Tripura International Puppet Festival' began here on Monday with a colourful inauguration ceremony.

Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the international puppet festival, first of its kind in the entire northeastern region.

Tripura Puppet Theatre Director Prabhitangsu Das said that in the three-day (February 26-28) festival, puppet theatre groups from the US, Brazil, Spain, and Bangladesh and six groups from New Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal and host Tripura will participate in the event.

The International Puppet Festival is being organised as part of the 50 years celebration of Tripura Puppet Theatre, Das told the media, adding that on the valedictory day on February 28, a seminar will also be organised on“Theatre and Puppetry are the two effective tools of learning and awareness”.

Das, who was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2016 besides many other awards in recognition of his contribution to contemporary puppetry, said that the Tripura Puppet Theatre group besides performing puppet shows on a variety of themes has also been providing training to the artists free of cost.

The Tripura Puppet Theatre group, which has performed in many countries and in many states in India, had undertaken a massive awareness programme during Covid-19 pandemic through the traditional“Putul Nach” (puppet dance), garnering people's attention and appreciation.