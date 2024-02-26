Great Place To Work® Middle East Reveals The 'Best Workplaces In Qatartm, Kuwaittm, Bahraintm And Omantm List For The Year 2024'

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Gulf Cooperation Council, 2024: On February 22nd 2024, Great Place to Work® – a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best WorkplacesTM in over 60 countries worldwide – has revealed the list of 'Best Workplaces in QatarTM, KuwaitTM, BahrainTM and OmanTM for the year 2024'. This list recognized 20 organizations in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and 15 in Oman for their commitment to creating outstanding workplace cultures that contribute to high levels of employee engagement, satisfaction, and overall productivity.” Celebrating excellence in workplace culture and employee satisfaction, this prestigious ranking highlights the top companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating a positive and inspiring work environment. From multinational corporations to local businesses, all industries were considered in this comprehensive evaluation, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of the business landscape in these regions. Commenting on this year's Best Workplaces in QatarTM, KuwaitTM, BahrainTM and OmanTM list, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of QatarTM, KuwaitTM, BahrainTM and OmanTM , Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: ““We are ecstatic to congratulate the exemplary organizations in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman for being the Best Workplaces TM in 2024. This achievement not only showcases their commitment to fostering a positive work culture but also contributes significantly to the overall business landscape in each respective country. These winning companies embody excellence, innovation and dedication, which undoubtedly lead to sustainable growth and prosperity in their industries.” The following companies have been recognized for their commitment to both customer satisfaction and employee well-being: Top Best Workplaces QatarTM of the year 2024

McDonald's Qatar Apparel Group DHL Express, Qatar Hewlett Packard Enterprise BFL Group Gastronomica Company WLL Cisco Systems, Inc. Hilti Qatar W.L.L. Chalhoub Group – Qatar AstraZeneca InterContinental Group Hotels & Resorts GAC Qatar MagniPro Technology Services CLUSTER SECURITY SERVICES Al Dirae Insurance Brokers W.L.L. (Shield) Property Finder Hilton Zulal Wellness Resort Doha Drug Store PSA BDP (BDP International Logistics Services WLL)

Top Best Workplaces KuwaitTM of the year 2024

DHL Express – Kuwait Protiviti Member Firm Kuwait W.L.L. Hilton Maersk Kuwait InterContinental Group Hotels & Resorts Gastronomica General Trading Company WLL Novartis Kuwait for Promotion of Products (SPC) ABBVIE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS GMBH Amgen Gulf – Kuwait Apparel Group BFL Group Seventh Dimension Habchi & Chalhoub W.L.L. Redington Kuwait Hilti Kuwait Al Bayan International School Mohebi Martin Brower Logistics AstraZeneca Ajmal International Co. Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa Kuwait

Top Best Workplaces BahrainTM of the year 2024

McDonald's Bahrain InterContinental Group Hotels & Resorts Bahrain Public Transport Company WLL Propel Consult WLL AstraZeneca iib Hilton Maersk – Bahrain G&M Restaurants Co. W.L.L. MmBrand Property Finder Arcapita Shariyah Review Bureau Protiviti Member Firm (Bahrain) Mazad EK Kanoo RemoteApps talabat Services Company W.L.L Al-Dabbagh Group Apparel Group

Top Best Workplaces OmanTM of the year 2024

Hilton InterContinental Group Hotels & Resorts DHL Express Abdulwahab's Office PSA BDP (BDP Logistics LLC) ADRIATIC ALUMINIUM & GLAZING – OMAN BFL Group Advanced Control Systems and Communications LLC TAV OPERATION SERVICES Insight for Financial, Business and IT Consulting and Services LLC Gastronomica General Trading Co.L.L.C Jumeirah Muscat Bay Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC Air Products Majan SPC Apparel Group

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work ® is a global research and management consultancy that recognizes the Best WorkplacesTM in over 60 countries worldwide and provides premier business and advisory services. Its mission is to improve peoples' lives and create a better society by improving the workplace experience. Great Place to Work was founded in 1991 to provide a simple, research-driven methodology that could be widely used to understand and assess organizations. A proprietary employee survey and assessment of HR policies form the foundation of the Institute's research and consulting services and has been used by companies from all over the world to create strong workplace cultures based on trusting relationships.

About the 'Best WorkplacesTM lists

Any company based in the Middle East, falls within the industries belonging to the lists and employs 10 or more employees is eligible to participate. Any company that appears on the list is selected primarily based on their employees' responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index©, a proprietary employee survey developed by Great Place to Work®. In addition, the Great Place to Work® Middle East evaluates materials submitted by the company, including the company's response to the Great Place to Work® Culture Audit© with accompanying materials submitted by the company for consideration. Organizations can apply from now and until the beginning of the following year for the 2024 and 2025 Best WorkplacesTM list.