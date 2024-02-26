Liz Truss blames 'deep state' for short tenure as British premier

(MENAFN) Former British Premier Liz Truss attributed her brief 49-day tenure in office to the "deep state," asserting that she was a victim of "bureaucratic powers."



“I wanted to cut taxes, reduce the administrative state, take back control as people talked about in the Brexit referendum. What I did face was a huge establishment backlash, and a lot of it actually came from the state itself,” she further mentioned.



Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss emphasized her efforts to "take back control," echoing the slogan of the Brexit era.



“What has happened in Britain over the past 30 years is power that used to be in the hands of politicians has been moved to quangos and bureaucrats and lawyers, so what you find is a democratically elected government actually unable to enact policies,” she declared.



A quango, short for "quasi-autonomous non-governmental organization," refers to an entity to which a government has delegated power. However, such an organization remains partially controlled and/or funded by government bodies.



“In America, you call it the ‘administrative state’ or the ‘deep state.’ But we have more than 500 of these quangos in Britain and they run everything,” she also said.

MENAFN26022024000045015839ID1107898684