TRI.BE Pays Tribute To Shinsadong Tiger With White Ribbons On TV

Seoul, Feb 26 (IANS) South Korean girl group TRI paid a tribute to late producer Shinsadong Tiger on live TV.

Wearing white ribbons, the group stood on a live TV stage, bidding farewell to Shinsadong Tiger.

Shinsadong Tiger, whose real name is Lee Ho-yang, was found dead on February

TRI, a sextet, which consists of Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire, had a comeback stage on the broadcast that announced the news of his death. A day after his death, they sang with 'white ribbons' pinned to their chests, reports allkpop.

The title of TRI's new song, which became Shinsadong Tiger's posthumous work, is 'Diamond'. He had also launched the girl group

With the untimely demise of Shinsadong Tiger, attention also turned to the group, whom he had cherished as the overall producer during his lifetime.

According to one associate, since their debut in 2021, "the shock and sorrow are considerable, as they had been running together all this time."

Their scheduled activities are proceeding without delay. Despite the news of his death on February 23, they appeared live on a music programme 'Music Bank' that day and were also seen performing on February 24 and 25.

The members agreed that "keeping the stage under any circumstances" was the sincere way to send off Shinsadong Tiger.

Shinsadong Tiger had produced popular tracks such as T-ara's 'Roly Poly', Apink's 'No No No' and 'Remember', EXID's 'Up and Down' and 'DDD', and Momoland's 'Bboom Bboom'.

Talking about Tri, the name is an abbreviation of "Triangle", which symbolises perfection, and "Be", which means existence. Together it means "perfect existence" or "perfect being"