Ronit Roy Says He 'Almost Killed' Delivery Guy Riding His Bike On The Wrong Side

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy was left angry by a food delivery person, who was driving on the wrong side of the road, and said that he "almost killed" him.

Ronit took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared that they need“instructions on riding” and asked Swiggy, an online food ordering and delivery platform, if they care about the lives of their drivers.

The actor wrote: "@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn't mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?"

To which, the platform replied that they“expect” their“delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken.”

Ronit made his debut in 1992 with 'Jaan Tere Naam'. He got the spotlight with the TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', where he played Rishabh Bajaj, a middle-aged business tycoon. His work in the 2010 film 'Udaan' was appreciated, bringing him back to films.

He has worked in movies such as 'Two States', 'Boss', 'Jai Lava Kusa', 'Loveyatri' and 'Ligerto name a few. He was last seen on screen in 'Farrey' in 2023.