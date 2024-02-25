India-Japan Joint Military Exercise Begins In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The 5th edition of Joint Military Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self Defence Force commenced at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on Sunday.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to March 9.

"Tactical drills to be practised during the exercise will include establishing of Temporary Operating Base, creating an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Grid. Setting up Mobile Vehicle Check Post, executing Cordon and Search Operations in a hostile village, Heliborne operations and House Intervention Drills are also a part of the exercise," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

A Weapon and Equipment Display will also be organised showcasing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and the growing defence industrial capability of the country, officials said.

The MoD stated that 'Dharma Guardian' is an annual exercise and conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The contingent of both sides comprises of 40 personnel each. The Japanese contingent is being represented by troops from the 34th Infantry Regiment and Indian Army contingent is being represented by a Battalion from the Rajputana Rifles.

"Aim of the exercise is to foster Military Cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter. The exercise would focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills and basics of special arms skills," the MoD added.

Lieutenant General Togashi Yuichi, Commanding General, Eastern Army, Japan Ground Self Defence Force is also scheduled to visit India during the exercise 'Dharma Guardian'. The General officer will visit Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on March 3 and witness Combat Shooting demonstration, Special Heliborne Operation (SHBO) & House Intervention Drills.

The MoD said that 'Dharma Guardian' will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations. The exercise will also facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between troops of both the sides will enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.