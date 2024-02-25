Another House Of Azerbaijan Opens In Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Another House of Azerbaijan has opened in the Polish city of
Krakow.
Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Fuad Muradov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, as
well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, members of
Azerbaijani diaspora, local community, and various communities
participated in the opening ceremony, Azernews reports.
In her speech, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz
Gurbanova expressed her hope that the House of Azerbaijan would
provide a successful platform for Azerbaijanis living in Krakow and
surrounding cities to come together, work together for national
interests, as well as promote the country's cultural legacy.
The Ambassador stressed that it would play a key role in uniting
Polish Azerbaijanis around a single platform.
Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Fuad Muradov congratulated Azerbaijani citizens on the opening of
the second Azerbaijani House in Poland, describing this as a
manifestation of the state's care for its citizens.
The Committee Chariman noted that every year Azerbaijani houses
and weekend schools are opened all over the world to organize the
Azerbaijanis living abroad more efficiently under President Ilham
Aliyev's instructions. He called on the Azerbaijani citizens
participating in the event to integrate into the social life of the
country where they reside and be more active in conveying
Azerbaijan's voice of truth and justice to the international
community.
Sedat Shamilli, Chairman of the Cultural Association of the
World Azerbaijanis "Khari Bulbul", Coordinator of the Coordination
Council of Polish Azerbaijanis in Krakow, expressed gratitude to
the Azerbaijani government for the attention and concern for its
citizens living abroad.
Head of the Association of Polish Azerbaijanis Khalil Hasanov
was presented with the medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For
service in Diaspora activity".
The guests of the ceremony also enjoyed performances of musical
pieces by Azerbaijani and Polish composers.
