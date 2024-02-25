Indigo Pilot Targeted With Laser Just Before Landing At Kolkata Airport Here's What Happens Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata encountered a powerful laser beam that penetrated the cockpit when the aircraft approached touchdown on Friday, February 23 aircraft was only a kilometre away from landing when the incident occurred. This incident has raised calls for alarm among pilots and airlines as it momentarily blinded the pilots. Pilots and airlines asked the Bidhannagar Police to take strict action against individuals using lasers in the approach funnel, reported The Times of India read: Mumbai-Mauritius flight MK749: An elderly passenger, several infants suffer breathing problems. Here is whyThe IndiGo flight 6E 223 which was scheduled to land at 7:30 pm on Friday, bore witness to this nightmarish incident as it approached Kaikhali. The captain encountered a laser intrusion while executing manoeuvres, which was onboard with six crew members and 165 passengers read: 'I am a terrorist': Bengaluru airport thrown into disarray as man makes bizarre bid to avoid home-bound flightThe flight was descending rapidly at a rate of 1,500-2,000 ft per minute towards the runway for touchdown when this momentary blinding occurred encountered with such distraction, pilots may need to abort the landing and initiate a go-around procedure to ensure a safe approach as per protocol. This incident raises concerns as such distraction could lead to significant challenges specifically in cases where the intrusion occurs close to the landing strip read: Airtel introduces in-flight roaming packs starting at ₹195An official remarked,“The problem of laser lights and the hazard they pose to flights figured at the Airport Environment Management Committee meeting last week that was attended by Bengal home secretary Nandini Chakravorty,” reported TOI.

Additionally, authorities informed these disruptive acts may be intentional, though the motive remains unclear. An airport official informed that the complaint regarding the laser light intrusion was forwarded to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station, reported TOI read: Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight navigates severe turbulence, lands safely | WatchLaser lights pose challenges for pilots in maintaining focus and visibility as it is difficult for pilots to navigate safely during critical phases of flight take-off and landing. Any distraction or intrusion to the pilot's view can be blinding and can even lead to a flight mishap .



