Cable Blowing Equipment Market is Led by North America

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The size of the cable blowing equipment market was at USD 110.4 million in 2023, and it will power at a rate of 4.6% by the end of this decade, to touch USD 150.3 million by 2030.



This is credited to the snowballing requirement for fiber cable connections, innovations in optical connections, the rising use of optical fiber in telecom, and the growing count of data centers. Moreover, as a result of the snowballing use of the internet, network-providing corporations are investing increasingly in their infra to provide fast and dependable networks to customers, which, in turn, drives the requirement for this equipment.



These solutions provide a low-cost and alternative option to improve, rebuild, and advance data pathways for meeting the increasing data need. Similarly, these smaller cables let for smaller enclosures and can be placed in existing vaults and pedestals. These cables range from 3 mm and 16 mm and are small and weigh lower than the conventionally used cables.



The pneumatically powered category had a considerable share of 25% in 2023 and it will boost at a rate of 4.3% in the future. This is affordable and makes use of high-pressurized air for blowing the air into HDPE pipes, a more effective way as opposed to using other machines.



Moreover, these machines are used to blow multipair cables, fiber optic cables and tiny coaxial cables, being used in many applications such as data centers and high-speed internet connections. As a result of these factors, the requirement for pneumatically-powered cable-blowing machines is high and growing.



North America cable blowing equipment market was the largest with a share of 50%, as a result of the increasing count of data centers, the existence of highly progressive, widespread, and effective tech infra, and tech progressions in the region. The U.S. holds a main market share. Only the U.S. has more than 2600 data centers, which is the highest in the world.





MENAFN25022024005304011875ID1107895984