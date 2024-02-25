(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); 74% of Costa Rican Residents with Pets Want More Animal-Friendly Businesses ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Culture & Lifestyle Updated: February 21, 2024 74% of Costa Rican Residents with Pets Want More Animal-Friendly Businesses

A full survey about pets in our country

By TCRN STAFF February 21, 2024

74% of residents in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) of Costa Rica and with pets in their homes want more animal-friendly businesses is reflected in a recent study carried out by the firm UnimerCentroamérica, which interviewed 387 people, men and women of legal age, and from different socioeconomic levels.

This survey found that 99% of the people consulted have a pet. Among them (multiple answers can add up to more than 100%):

Dogs: 85%

Cats: 59%

Parrots: 7%

Fish: 7%

Turtle: 4%

Given that dogs are the most widespread pet, the pollsters asked: do you agree with the fact that shopping centers, hardware stores, restaurants and stores allow access to dogs?Just over 7 out of 10 people responded affirmatively. 18% said they didn't care and only 8% disagreed.

People were also asked: how Pet Friendly would you say the businesses in Costa Rica are with regards to pets?70% said that businesses are not yet. 30% thought that they are

Have you taken your dog to pet-friendly hotels, restaurants or shopping malls?

Yes: 48%. No: 52%

Adoption first

Unimer also found that the people consulted have chosen more to adopt than to buy asked: how did you get your pet or pets? (multiple answers can add up to more than 100%).The 6 reasons with the most mentions are:

30%: a neighbor or friend gave it to me for adoption

24%: they gave it to me as a gift

20%: I adopted her from a shelter

16%: it arrived at my house and I left it

13%: a family member could not take care of her and gave her to me

12%: I bought it at a specialized breeder

Other questions:

How often do you take your pet to the vet:

36%: when they get sick

33%: twice a year

18%: every 3 months

9%: once a month

3%: never

1%: NS/NR

Type of food you give your pet:

38%: concentrated food alone

37: concentrated food and sometimes I add meat and chicken

16%: concentrated food and sometimes I add vegetables or fruit

8%: concentrated food and sometimes I add bones

1%: what the family eats at home

In which area do you invest the most in your pet? (multiple answers can add up to more than 100%):

94%: concentrated food

40%: hygiene products

34%: medicines

18%: prizes

9%: Toys

Do you usually take your dog on long-distance walks?

Yes 64%

No 36%-

