(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); 74% of Costa Rican Residents with Pets Want More Animal-Friendly Businesses ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube
Home Travel Lifestyle More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
Search
Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Paypal
Home Travel
Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle 74% of Costa Rican Residents with Pets Want More Animal-Friendly Businesses Culture & Lifestyle Creating a Family Abroad: Between Challenges and Opportunities for Expats Culture & Lifestyle How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home Culture & Lifestyle 4 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women Culture & Lifestyle What is body shame? The Search for The Ideal Body Expands More
Digital Nomads Real Estate Health Science & Tech Education Entertainment Environment Featured Event Events Money Spiritual Things to Do Top Local Destinations World News TCRN
More Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: February 21, 2024 74% of Costa Rican Residents with Pets Want More Animal-Friendly Businesses
A full survey about pets in our country
By TCRN STAFF February 21, 202470 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadEnvironment TCRN STAFF - February 21, 2024March and April Will Have Extremely Hot Temperatures in Costa Rica with Much More Radiation Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF - February 21, 2024Explore“El Sendero De Los Reyes”: The Sacred Route of the Bribriand Cabécar Indigenous People Local News TCRN STAFF - February 21, 2024Do You Have It? 750,000 Costa Ricans Already Have a Biometric Passport TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!
74% of residents in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) of Costa Rica and with pets in their homes want more animal-friendly businesses is reflected in a recent study carried out by the firm UnimerCentroamérica, which interviewed 387 people, men and women of legal age, and from different socioeconomic levels.
This survey found that 99% of the people consulted have a pet. Among them (multiple answers can add up to more than 100%):
Dogs: 85%
Cats: 59%
Parrots: 7%
Fish: 7%
Turtle: 4%
Given that dogs are the most widespread pet, the pollsters asked: do you agree with the fact that shopping centers, hardware stores, restaurants and stores allow access to dogs?Just over 7 out of 10 people responded affirmatively. 18% said they didn't care and only 8% disagreed.
People were also asked: how Pet Friendly would you say the businesses in Costa Rica are with regards to pets?70% said that businesses are not yet. 30% thought that they are
Have you taken your dog to pet-friendly hotels, restaurants or shopping malls?
Yes: 48%. No: 52%
Adoption first
Unimer also found that the people consulted have chosen more to adopt than to buy asked: how did you get your pet or pets? (multiple answers can add up to more than 100%).The 6 reasons with the most mentions are:
30%: a neighbor or friend gave it to me for adoption
24%: they gave it to me as a gift
20%: I adopted her from a shelter
16%: it arrived at my house and I left it
13%: a family member could not take care of her and gave her to me
12%: I bought it at a specialized breeder
Other questions:
How often do you take your pet to the vet:
36%: when they get sick
33%: twice a year
18%: every 3 months
9%: once a month
3%: never
1%: NS/NR
Type of food you give your pet:
38%: concentrated food alone
37: concentrated food and sometimes I add meat and chicken
16%: concentrated food and sometimes I add vegetables or fruit
8%: concentrated food and sometimes I add bones
1%: what the family eats at home
In which area do you invest the most in your pet? (multiple answers can add up to more than 100%):
94%: concentrated food
40%: hygiene products
34%: medicines
18%: prizes
9%: Toys
Do you usually take your dog on long-distance walks?
Yes 64%
No 36%-
>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR
- Advertisement - SourceSergio Arce ViaBeleida Delgado
MENAFN25022024000216011060ID1107895954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.