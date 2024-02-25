(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Expotur 2024 Fair Will Seek to Position Costa Rica as a Natural Multi-Destination ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



February 22, 2024 Expotur 2024 Fair Will Seek to Position Costa Rica as a Natural Multi-Destination

Tourism is one of the main drivers of the economy of Costa Rica, a country that is home to about 4.5% of the planet's biodiversity

By TCRN STAFF February 22, 2024

The Expotur 2024 tourism fair , in which local and international businessmen will participate, will seek next May to position Costa Rica as a natural multi-destination and to promote business generation, the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals reported this past Monday.

The Association indicated in a press release that this edition will be held from May 8 to 11 with a renewed format and with the objective of creating negotiations for participating tourism companies, who will have more than 2,000 appointments available with buyers from the United States, Canada, Europe and Latin America.

“In the registration process there has been a lot of interest in participating from small, medium and large tourism companies throughout the country. Likewise, the team has had very positive responses from important wholesalers in the main tourist markets of Spain, England, France, Germany, the United States and Canada,” said the president of the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals, Yadyra Simón.

According to the organizers, the 2024 edition“Back to basics” as it presents a totally innovative concept and guarantees each participating company at least 24 effective business meetings and many networking opportunities with a group of international buyers selected under a strict qualification process. , according to their business volume to Costa Rica.

“It is the first fair that we do after the pandemic and there is great expectation due to the quality of participants that there will be and the new format presented by the largest tourism marketing exchange in Central America,” said the representative of the Hyatt Hotel, located in Guanacaste , José Retana.

Hoteliers, tour operators, vehicle rentals, theme and adventure parks, and other companies directly related to the national tourism product will participate in the expotur.

Tourism is one of the main drivers of the economy of Costa Rica, a country that is home to about 4.5% of the planet's biodiversity, which is one of its main attractions. In 2023, the country reached the record number of tourists with 2.47 million arrivals by air, for a growth of 16.7% compared to 2022 and 2.2% compared to 2019, the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic. -

