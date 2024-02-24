Amir Meets Greek Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his office at Lusail Palace Saturday morning.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various areas of cooperation, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE Chief of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, and a number of senior officials attended the meeting.

On the Greek side, the meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar Ioannis Ioannidis, HE Director of the Prime Minister's Diplomatic Office Anna-Maria Boura, HE Advisor on International Policy and Public Diplomacy Aristotelia Peloni, and several senior officials who are members of the accompanying official delegation.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of HE Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his accompanying delegation.