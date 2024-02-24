Under New Chairman Naqvi, PCB Explores Foreign Coaching Options And Support Staff For T20 World Cup: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), under the leadership of newly appointed chairman Mohsin Naqvi, is reportedly seeking to recruit foreign coaches and support staff to steer the national team towards success in the upcoming T20 World Cup set to take place in the USA and West Indies in June.

"The new Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi is keen to look at the available coaching options for Pakistan and is more inclined to appoint foreign coaches and support staff," a source within the board was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"Naqvi has already asked chief selector, Wahab Riaz to speak to some of the available options and short list candidates as he is aware foreign coaches might be reluctant to join the Pakistan team because of the way Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick were removed from their positions after the World Cup and their contracts cut short," the source told the news agency.

Naqvi, a seasoned administrator, assumed the role of PCB chief for a three-year tenure earlier this month.

According to the report, Wahab, who shares a close relationship with the Chairman and previously served as his sports advisor in the Punjab government, has been assigned the responsibility of initiating discussions with potential candidates.

The PCB recently parted ways with Muhammad Hafeez from his position as team director, despite assurances from the board's previous chairman, Zaka Ashraf, that he would be offered a three-year contract.

The future of other coaches, such as Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, remains uncertain as they were appointed during Hafeez's tenure.

According to the report, Naqvi expressed doubts about Shaheen Shah Afridi's suitability as the leader of the T20 squad and considered Muhammad Rizwan a superior choice to captain the team in both white-ball formats.

“Shaheen's performance as captain in the Pakistan Super League is under scrutiny no doubt about that," the source told PTI.

After the 50-over World Cup, Zaka removed Babar Azam as captain in all three formats. He also overhauled the coaching staff and selection committee, leaning towards former players who represented the national team after 2000.

The report indicated that Babar Azam remains affected by the circumstances surrounding his forced resignation as captain. Moreover, since the changes were implemented, there has been noticeable tension in the Pakistan dressing room, particularly during Hafeez's tenure as director in Australia and New Zealand.

"Babar privately feels betrayed by Shaheen as he and the fast bowler, Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have always been very close in the team," the source was quoted as saying.

The report added that by the end of March, significant changes could be on the horizon for both the Pakistan board and the team.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that a rift had emerged between Hafeez and Wahab, both of whom were granted considerable authority by Zaka. However, Hafeez is reportedly displeased that Wahab, despite his proximity to Naqvi, did not advocate for the extension of his contract as team director.