India, Greece Strengthen Strategic Partnership In Defence

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 23 (KNN) India and Greece are strengthening their strategic partnership, particularly focusing on enhancing defence cooperation through co-production and co-development initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, recently engaged in discussions highlighting the potential benefits of closer collaboration in defence manufacturing and industry linkages on his recent visit to India at Raisina Dialogue.

This significant move underscores their commitment to fostering mutual growth and innovation in defence technology.

Modi's visit to Athens last August marked a historic moment, being the first by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades.

This visit elevated the India-Greece partnership to a strategic level, facilitating deeper engagements across various sectors.

During their discussions, both leaders addressed a wide array of topics, including counter-terrorism efforts, Indo-Pacific affairs, and regional conflicts.

They emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes and promoting peace and stability.

Despite concerns stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra reaffirmed India's dedication to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

This corridor holds significant potential for regional connectivity and economic development, with recent advancements indicating progress despite geopolitical challenges.

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis recognised India as a pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region and advocated for a global partnership to address challenges arising from conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

This demonstrates the shared commitment of both nations to address complex geopolitical issues through cooperation and dialogue.

Moreover, both leaders expressed deep mutual trust in defence and security cooperation, leading to the formation of a working group to address common challenges such as cybersecurity and maritime security.

The strengthening of ties between India and Greece also extends to mutual support on key international issues.

India's backing of Greece on the Cyprus dispute reciprocates Greece's stance on cross-border terrorism and the Jammu and Kashmir issue, highlighting the alignment of their strategic interests.

Looking forward, Modi outlined several new initiatives aimed at modernising bilateral relations, including the early conclusion of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.

This agreement seeks to enhance people-to-people ties and facilitate greater mobility between the two countries, fostering closer cultural and economic exchanges.

India and Greece's collaborative efforts underscore a shared commitment to advancing mutual interests and addressing regional and global challenges.

Through deepening their strategic partnership, both nations aim to foster prosperity, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

