Six Killed In Clash In Central Philippines

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Feb 23 (NNN-PNA) – Government forces clashed with suspected rebels, in Bohol province, in the central Philippines today, killing five rebels and a police officer, the military said.

The military reported, fighting broke out between a combined force of soldiers and police and the New People's Army (NPA) rebels, before 7.00 a.m. local time, in a village in Bilar town.

Troops recovered a number of rifles and pistols at the clash site.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government troops since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Military data showed that, the NPA is estimated to have 2,000 members, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.– NNN-PNA

