Qatar Chamber Reviews Cooperation With International Labour Organization

Doha, Qatar: Acting General Manager of the Qatar Chamber (QC), Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, met yesterday with Jose Manuel Medina Checa, Senior Specialist in Employers' Activities at the Regional Office for Arab States at the International Labour Organization (ILO), at the Chamber's headquarters.

Abdul Aziz Al Kuwari, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Qatar Chamber, was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, both officials reviewed cooperation relations between both entities, and areas of mutual interest for business owners and workers.

The meeting explored joint coordination between the Chamber and the Organisation in various fields such as labour, research, and training.

It also included an invitation to the Chamber to participate in activities organised or supported by the Organisation in Qatar this year.

For his part, Ali Al Mansori expressed the Chamber's preparedness to collaborate with the Organisation, praising its significant role in labour-related matters.

He highlighted several areas of potential cooperation between the Chamber and the Organization, emphasizing the Chamber's commitment to raising awareness about labour issues and ensuring that Qatari companies comply with state-mandated labour reforms while also advocating for the interests of employers.

In turn, Jose Manuel Medina Checa reiterated the International Labour Organization's readiness to cooperate with the Chamber, particularly in areas such as labour, SMEs, research, studies, and legal matters.

He further emphasised the crucial role of the Qatari private sector in implementing recent labour reforms in the

country.