Patient Dies In Jaipur Hospital Due To ‘Wrong’ Blood Transfusion

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 23 (IANS) A patient died in Jaipur's SMS Hospital allegedly due to "wrong" blood transfusion on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Sharma (23), a resident of Bandikui.

“He had O+ blood group but he was administered AB+ blood in the hospital. Soon after the blood transfusion, his kidneys got damaged,” said Mahesh, father of Sachin.

He alleged that the sample and prescription given to the family members to bring blood belonged to some other patient.

“When we submitted this prescription to the Trauma Blood Bank, the staff gave us the AB Positive blood,” he said.

He said that after blood transfusion and operation, Sachin was shifted to the Plastic Surgery Department.

“Here, the doctors prepared a prescription and requested for more blood for O+ blood group,” Mahesh said.

He said that it is clear that Sachin had O+ blood group.

The family members also alleged that the blood report and complete information received from the trauma center is also missing from Sachin's medical file.

SMS Hospital Superintendent Achal Sharma told IANS that Sachin was admitted to the trauma ward after a road accident on February 12.

“He had hip and leg injury and loss of skin,” Achal Sharma said.

Achal said that a committee has also been constituted to investigate the matter.

“The committee will submit its report to the government by Friday evening,” Achal said.