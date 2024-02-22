Airbus Group reveals initial deal with VietJet to purchase A330-900 aircraft

(MENAFN) In a significant development for the aviation industry, the Airbus Group revealed on Thursday that it had reached a preliminary agreement with VietJet Air, a leading Vietnamese airline, for the acquisition of 20 A330-900 aircraft. This initial agreement underscores VietJet Air's commitment to modernizing and expanding its fleet, as it seeks to enhance operational efficiency and meet growing passenger demand.



According to a statement issued by Airbus, VietJet Air has inked a preliminary deal to procure 20 A330-900 wide-body aircraft, which are slated to replace the airline's existing fleet of A330-300 aircraft. The agreement represents a notable milestone for both Airbus and VietJet Air, signaling a strategic partnership aimed at supporting the carrier's ambitious expansion plans.



Christian Scherer, an official at Airbus, expressed anticipation for the collaboration with Vietjet Air in the upcoming phase of the carrier's growth trajectory. This partnership underscores Airbus's commitment to supporting the operational needs and strategic objectives of its airline customers, providing cutting-edge aircraft solutions tailored to their evolving requirements.



For VietJet Air, this order represents its largest-ever acquisition of wide-body aircraft, underscoring the airline's confidence in the A330-900's capabilities and its strategic alignment with VietJet Air's growth strategy. The decision to upgrade its fleet with the latest generation of Airbus aircraft reflects VietJet Air's commitment to enhancing passenger experience, optimizing operational performance, and driving sustainable growth in the competitive aviation market.



Benoit de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Commercial Aircraft Sales at Airbus, noted that the company anticipates finalizing the deal "in the next few weeks," with the first delivery scheduled for 2026. This timeline underscores Airbus's commitment to delivering value and reliability to its customers, ensuring a seamless transition to the new aircraft platform while meeting VietJet Air's operational requirements and timelines.

