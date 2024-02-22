Ajay Devgn Admits Having Supernatural Experiences During Outdoor Shoots

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva and has directed films like 'Shivaay' and 'Bholaa', incorporating themes around Lord Shiva, has confessed that he has had supernatural experiences.

The actor spoke to the media on Thursday and shared that during the initial 10-12 years of his career, he did experience supernatural occurences. However, he didn't get into the nitty-gritty of those experiences.

The actor said: "During the first 10-12 years of my career when we used to shoot outdoors, I did experience supernatural occurrences. What those experiences entailed, I won't get into that, but they were quite unsettling, I must say."

The actor further shared that he absolutely loves the genre of horror as it is a universal genre, adding that every religion mentions black magic.

He added: "I love the genre of horror, the audience across the world connects with it, every religion in the world finds mention of black magic."

Ajay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Shaitaan' which also stars R. Madhavan and Jyothika.

The film is set to release in cinemas on March 8.