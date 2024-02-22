ED Raids Multiple Locations Of Hiranandani Group In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at multiple offices of the realty major Hiranandani Group, for alleged violations of FEMA rules, official sources said here on Thursday.

The raids and searches were going on at the Hiranandani Group headquarters in Powai and at least three other offices in Mumbai and adjoining Raigad for alleged violation of foreign exchange regulations.

The operation was to verify possible violations of FEMA laws, and the ED is scanning its financial transactions to check whether they fall within the rules.

Earlier, in March 2022, the Hiranandani Group was targeted by the Income Tax Department which had raided several of its premises in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru for suspected tax evasion by the company.

More details were awaited.