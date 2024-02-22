Special Forces Units And Subdivisions Conduct Tactical And Special Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



According to the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defence Minister, Special Forces' units and subunits hold the next tactical-special exercise on "Conducting combat operations in severe cold", Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In the exercise, the special forces specified the tasks on the model of the area and accomplished the tactical redeployment activities by snowmobiles in the high mountainous area with severe cold.

The battle groups carried out a sudden ambush on the stronghold of the imaginary enemy, the manpower detected in the object and on its flanks was destroyed, the supply roads were blocked, and the tasks of destroying other support forces were carried out.

The assigned tasks were carried out with high professionalism during the exercise held to increase the knowledge and skills of the command staff on the unit's management in snowy and frosty weather conditions, to conduct combat operations and rescue measures, to improve the skills of personnel in skiing, as well as firing skills in motion and motionless states.

