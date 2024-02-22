Special Forces Units And Subdivisions Conduct Tactical And Special Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
According to the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defence
Minister, Special Forces' units and subunits hold the next
tactical-special exercise on "Conducting combat operations in
severe cold", Azernews reports, citing the
ministry.
In the exercise, the special forces specified the tasks on the
model of the area and accomplished the tactical redeployment
activities by snowmobiles in the high mountainous area with severe
cold.
The battle groups carried out a sudden ambush on the stronghold
of the imaginary enemy, the manpower detected in the object and on
its flanks was destroyed, the supply roads were blocked, and the
tasks of destroying other support forces were carried out.
The assigned tasks were carried out with high professionalism
during the exercise held to increase the knowledge and skills of
the command staff on the unit's management in snowy and frosty
weather conditions, to conduct combat operations and rescue
measures, to improve the skills of personnel in skiing, as well as
firing skills in motion and motionless states.
MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107884507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.