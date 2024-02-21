Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 29,313: Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Feb 22 (IANS) The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,313, with 69,333 others wounded, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement.
During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 118 Palestinians and wounded 163 others in the coastal enclave, it added on Wednesday.
It noted that a number of victims still remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, Xinhua news agency reported.
Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.
