Turning The Valve On Indigenous Economic Success

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2018, seven motivated employees in a 7,500-square-foot warehouse began valve modification work for the oil and gas industry.

Fast forward to 2023, and Alexander Valve and Supply is Canada's first Indigenous community-owned valve and supply company-with $45 million in inventory, a strong track record of Indigenous employment, and hard-won expertise in the oil-and-gas, mining, refining, pulp-and-paper, and petrochemical markets.

A fantastic success story, to be sure . . .with plenty more training opportunities on the way.

In recent weeks, Enbridge officials made a joint announcement with leadership from Alexander First Nation , which holds a significant ownership stake in Alexander Valve and Supply, during the Nation's Treaty Week gathering and celebrations near Morinville, AB.

At the Aug. 21 event, Enbridge announced a donation of 120 surplus valves to Alexander Valve and Supply. The donated valves will be used to train new or future employees, including members of the Alexander First Nation, in valve servicing and refurbishment.

“As CEO of ABC and also a member of the Nation, I want to thank Enbridge for their generous donation to our Valve company and ultimately to our Nation's continued growth,” says Ian Arcand, President and CEO of the Alexander Business Corporation , the economic arm of Alexander First Nation.

“We started ABC in 2018, and with the support and guidance from Chief George Arcand Jr. and his council, we certainly are reaching our goals of creating long-term sustainable businesses on the Nation that meet our four main TIER business pillars-Training members, Investing back into our community, Employment. and generating own-source Revenue,” adds Ian Arcand.

“I look forward to working with Enbridge into the future based on a true business relationship that benefits both parties.”

Alexander Valve and Supply is an approved vendor for the likes of Enbridge and international manufacturer Valvitalia, and in 2022 produced the first Indigenous-made ball valve in Canada on First Nations land.

Enbridge's donated valves range in diameter from 3⁄4 inch to 42 inches, and create an opportunity for Alexander First Nation members and Alexander Valve and Supply employees to learn basic skills such as working with hand tools, cleaning, machining and painting.

“With every valve that Alexander refurbishes and sells, 100% of the profit goes to supporting community initiatives or putting community members through post-secondary school,” said Matt McPherson, manager of Enbridge's Edmonton Terminal facility, during the Aug. 21 event.

“So, as (Alexander Valve and Supply President and CEO) Ken Braget has said, what might look like scrap to some people can actually be a way of helping to change an entire community forever,” he added.

“We at Enbridge commend Ken and the team at Alexander Valve for their vision in approaching us with the idea and making this donation a reality. It's a real win-win for all involved, and we are happy to support such a great cause.”

A $10,000 Fueling Futures grant from Enbridge helped to support Alexander First Nation during its Treaty Week celebrations .