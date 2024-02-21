Manipur Lawyers Protest Use Of 'Excessive Force' By Security Forces On Women Protesters

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Feb 21 (IANS) Lawyers on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the Cheirap court complex in Manipur's Imphal West district to protest against the reported security forces' "highhandedness" against women protesters on Tuesday.

The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) and the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) jointly held an emergency meeting on Wednesday and then held the sit-in in the Cheirap court complex.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel allegedly fired tear gas shells on Tuesday inside the Cheirap court complex on a large number of women, who were protesting against the arrest of six persons in connection with the mob violence and looting of arms from the security forces in Imphal East district on February 13.

The trouble started after the police had brought the detainees to the court to seek further custody.

AMBA President Puyam Tomcha said that both the bar associations strongly condemned the excessive use of force by RAF personnel against women protesters by using electric baton sticks, mob bombs and other lethal weapons.

As a mark of protest, the lawyers abstained from discharging their duties, except for urgent matters, in the courts including the High Court on Wednesday.

Both the AMBA and the HCBA demanded to strengthen the security in the court complex and institute an inquiry into the incident headed by a retired Manipur High Court judge. Both associations urged all sections of the society and the security forces to respect the sanctity of the court and not to indulge in such violence inside the court premises.