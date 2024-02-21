More Than 300 Thousand Uavs Contracted Last Year Under 'Army Of Drones' Project - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, more than 300 thousand UAVs were contracted under the 'Army of Drones' project, 90% of which were made in Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science, and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this in a column for Ukrayinska Pravda, Ukrinform reported.

"Thanks to the fact that Ukrainian manufacturers were able to scale up production and the state allocated a historic budget for drones - 40 billion hryvnias. In 2023, more than 300,000 UAVs were contracted under the 'Army of Drones' project. Of these, 90% are Ukrainian-made drones," Fedorov said.

Purchases of certain groups of UAVs have increased hundreds of times compared to 2022. For example, in 2022, 500 FPV kamikazes were purchased, and in 2023, about 100 thousand were purchased. The number of purchased long-range kamikaze aircraft capable of flying hundreds of kilometers has increased 50 times. Almost 90% of all drones that strike enemy targets in the Black Sea and reach Belgorod or St. Petersburg were purchased under the 'Army of Drones' program.

Ihnat explains why Ukrainianreach Moscow

The number of purchased reusable copters that can make up to 10 sorties per night and destroy dozens of enemy vehicles has increased 80 times. We have purchased 70 times more Mavic drones, which help our military to reconnoiter enemy territories.



According to Fedorov, the pace of contracting with the Defense Forces will increase in 2024.



As reported, this year Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of delivering deep strikes against Russia.