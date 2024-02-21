From Shahid-Mira To Varun, Ananya: Celebs In Goa For Rakul-Jackky Nuptials (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) As the wedding ceremony of the Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani inches closer, several celebrities from the Hindi film industry were seen arriving at the Goa airport on Wednesday.

Shahid Kapoor was the first to arrive with his wife Mira Rajput. The actor, who is getting a lot of positivity for his latest release 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', sported a dapper look with a white T-shirt, matching jacket and blue denims. He rounded off his looks with round black sunglasses.

Mira looked beautiful in a breezy white and green floral co-ord set. She kept her hair open, used minimal makeup, and accessorised the look with black square-shaped sunglasses, and a big brown handbag.

Ananya Panday, who delivered a creditable performance in the streaming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

The diva was sporting a casual, no-frills look -- white tank top, beige shorts, matching long shirt and pair of brown slippers. She opted for a no-makeup look, and kept her hair open.

Aditya stole the hearts of the onlookers with his looks -- he wore a white half-sleeved T-shirt, brown joggers, black sneakers, cap and sunglasses.

The soon-to-be parents -- Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal (plus a much visible baby bump) arrived in style at the airport. The actore opted for a tye-and-dye pink and orange jacket, white tee-shirt and blue denims.

Natasha wore a neon-green dress and paired it with a white-and-black striped shrug.

Rakul and Jackky are set to have two wedding ceremonies on Wednesday. The first will be a Sikh wedding with Anand Karaj, and the second will be a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's respective parentage.