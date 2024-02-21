Nalanda University: Students From 11 Countries Interact With VP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) During his interaction at Parliament House on Wednesday with Indian and foreign students of Nalanda University, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged them to be trustees of peace, progress and sustainable development.

Apart from India, the delegation from Nalanda University comprised students from 11 different countries that included Bhutan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Nepal, Argentina, Kenya, Thailand and Uganda.

Students from several countries have joined Nalanda University that was a world famous university in ancient times, and has been rebuilt.

During his interaction with the students, the Vice President recalled his visit to Nalanda University on September 29, 2023 during his maiden visit to Bihar.

VP Dhankhar reflected upon the history of Nalanda and the 'powerful brand' it exemplified and encouraged students to take its legacy to greater heights.

Three faculty members of Nalanda University, Dr. BC Ambika Prasad Pani, Dr. Pooja Dabral and Dr. Tosabanta Padhan, accompanied the delegation of 23 students.