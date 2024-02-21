UST Acquires Australian Process Transformation Company Leonardo

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Digital transformation solutions company UST on Wednesday announced the strategic acquisition of Leonardo, a leading provider of business process improvement, automation and integration services in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Leonardo's 70+ team, with an established presence across key Australian cities, will join UST to bolster their combined capability of delivering comprehensive digital solutions at scale throughout the ANZ region.

"This collaboration signifies our commitment to growing alongside our customers, providing them with unparalleled digital solutions, and harnessing the power of AI to unlock new levels of productivity and insight into their business," Stephen Chetcuti, CEO, Leonardo, said in a statement.

According to the company, this acquisition amplifies Leonardo's existing expertise in business process improvement, automation, and integration and bolsters UST's strategic alliances with key regional technology partners, further enriching their service offerings to clients across diverse industries.

"Leonardo will strengthen our global intelligent automation consulting capabilities further and help grow the UST SmartOps platform business in the ANZ region," said Kumaran CR, Managing Director of Australia, UST.

The union of UST's comprehensive digital capabilities with Leonardo's specialised process expertise is expected to create a powerful synergy, driving innovation, and offering improved services to clients across ANZ, the company said.