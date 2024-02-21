Estonian President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of your
re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
During this challenging period in history, stability and good
relationships are of the greatest value. I am pleased to admit,
that the relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan are established
on a firm foundation of mutual understanding and respect for the
independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our
countries.
I look very much forward to further strengthening friendly
relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan in the years ahead.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Yours sincerely,
Alar Karis
President of the Republic of Estonia"
