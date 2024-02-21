               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Estonian President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


2/21/2024 3:09:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During this challenging period in history, stability and good relationships are of the greatest value. I am pleased to admit, that the relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan are established on a firm foundation of mutual understanding and respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our countries.

I look very much forward to further strengthening friendly relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan in the years ahead.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Alar Karis

President of the Republic of Estonia"

