Azerbaijan, USA Discuss Increasing Gas Supplies To Europe

Azerbaijan and the United States discussed increasing gas supply to Europe Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan Energy Minister, on his official X account.

"At the White House, we discussed the development of the SGC, the increase of gas supplies to Europe, the Green Energy export, and the reduction of methane emissions in a meeting with Sarah Ladislaw, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy," the minister said.

Note that Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has participated in the discussions organised by the Atlantic Council, one of the influential analytical centres operating in Washington, USA.

The discussions were held in the format of a business lunch moderated by Landon Derentz, senior director at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Centre. The Azerbaijani minister highlighted the strategic role of Azerbaijan, which is located in an important geopolitical position, in the security of energy supplies to Europe, especially through the Southern Gas Corridor. The participants reviewed the policy of Azerbaijan, a host country of COP29, on accelerating the energy transition at the national and global levels, decarbonisation, reducing methane emissions, climate financing, and its course on the development of renewable energy.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that the state policy of President Ilham Aliyev prioritising the development of Azerbaijan as a country of green growth by 2030 gave a powerful impetus to the transformation of the energy sector.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States, Khazar Ibrahim, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources, Laura Lochman, state officials on energy and climate issues, and representatives of international energy companies and organisations attended the meeting.