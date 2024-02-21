Azerbaijan, USA Discuss Increasing Gas Supplies To Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and the United States discussed increasing gas supply
to Europe Azernews reports, citing the post shared
by Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan Energy Minister, on his official X
account.
"At the White House, we discussed the development of the SGC,
the increase of gas supplies to Europe, the Green Energy export,
and the reduction of methane emissions in a meeting with Sarah
Ladislaw, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director
for Climate and Energy," the minister said.
Note that Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has
participated in the discussions organised by the Atlantic Council,
one of the influential analytical centres operating in Washington,
USA.
The discussions were held in the format of a business lunch
moderated by Landon Derentz, senior director at the Atlantic
Council Global Energy Centre. The Azerbaijani minister highlighted
the strategic role of Azerbaijan, which is located in an important
geopolitical position, in the security of energy supplies to
Europe, especially through the Southern Gas Corridor. The
participants reviewed the policy of Azerbaijan, a host country of
COP29, on accelerating the energy transition at the national and
global levels, decarbonisation, reducing methane emissions, climate
financing, and its course on the development of renewable
energy.
Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that the state policy of
President Ilham Aliyev prioritising the development of Azerbaijan
as a country of green growth by 2030 gave a powerful impetus to the
transformation of the energy sector.
Moreover, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States, Khazar
Ibrahim, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the
Bureau of Energy Resources, Laura Lochman, state officials on
energy and climate issues, and representatives of international
energy companies and organisations attended the meeting.
