Macroman M Series Partners With Ace Designer Rohit Bal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) February 2024: Lifestyle innerwear and leisurewear brand Macroman M Series proudly announced a ground-breaking partnership with ace designer Rohit Bal and launched MW Signature Collection. This unique partnership between a lifestyle brand and a celebrity designer marks a historic moment being a first for the brand Macroman M Series, a first for parent company Rupa and Company Limited, and a first for the innerwear industry in India.



"When you combine the world's best fabric with exquisite workmanship, you get a vogue piece of clothing. In this case, it's innerwear" said Rohit Bal, the maestro himself, expressing his enthusiasm for debuting into the men's innerwear category.



Mr. Vikash Agarwal, Brand Director Macroman M Series and Director Rupa and Company Limited says "Signature Collection as a luxury range from Macroman M-Series flaunts fantastic prints and vibrant designs in colors on some of the world's best fabrics. This is Mr. Rohit Bal's stage and he has ensured the brilliance of his performance comes truly ALIVE."



Mr. Agarwal provides further interesting insights into MW Signature Collection when he says that each motif, symbol, print, and color within the range speaks of our country's rich legacy and heritage. MW Signature Collection is truly 'Made in India, (meant to be) Worn Worldwide'. He signs off by saying that with animal prints occupying a special place of pride in our collection, we are in solidarity with initiatives towards wildlife conversation and our global environment.



In a glittering ceremony amidst the fashionistas of the country's capital city, design maestro Rohit Bal and Mr. Vikash Agarwal unveiled the MW Signature Collection, followed by a specially choreographed fashion show that did full justice to the collection and its creator.



Macroman M Series Signature collection by Rohit Bal now available on



And partner sites like -



Amazon



Flipkart



Myntra







About Macroworld:



Macroworld is a fashion for the Gen Y male and female. It is born from the deep desire for more comfort, more freedom. It is a product of top-notch fabric, styled by cutting edge designers. Macroworld is a brand that has been developed to cater to the urban segment of India which has a taste for fashion and international quality. Our collection of innerwear, sportswear, athleisure wear are fresh and comfortable along with being bit edgy and appealing.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Snehal Sachan

Email :...